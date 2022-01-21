Renee Paquette has no time for Bully Ray’s thoughts on Jon Moxley’s return promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night. Keeping it short and sweet, Paquette tweeted out a simple message expressing her disapproval of Bully Ray’s take.

“Real bad take Bully Ray,” Paquette tweeted while adding a thumbs down emoji.

The tweet was subsequently liked by AEW, AEW President Tony Khan and AEW stars CM Punk and Lio Rush. Responding to Renee Paquette’s tweet, WWE’s Paige also criticized Bully Ray’s remarks. She also took a shot at the WWE Hall of Famer, claiming his long-time tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, was more well-liked than Bully himself.

“There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon,” Paige tweeted. “What an awful thing to say.”

Following Moxley’s return promo on Dynamite, which featured him calling out a rude fan, Bully Ray criticized the promo on Busted Open Radio the next day, claiming Moxley owed fans an apology after he took several months off to receive treatment for alcoholism. Ray’s comments received strong criticism even prior to Renee Paquette’s response. It should be noted that Paquette is an occasional guest on Busted Open Radio.

Jon Moxley has yet to comment on Bully Ray’s take and may not have the time. He is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring return tonight on AEW Rampage, where he goes one on one with Ethan Page. He can also be seen this Sunday at The Wrld On GCW, where he will defend the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage.

You can read Renee Paquette’s tweet, as well as Paige’s, below.

Real bad take @bullyray5150 👎🏻 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 21, 2022

There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 21, 2022

