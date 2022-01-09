WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) were announced as the newest to join WrestleCon 2022.

As noted in November, Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) was the first one to be announced for the convention. Windham’s father, “IRS” Mike Rotunda will also be attending the event.

Others that were already announced include Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, former WWE Women’s Champion Bull Nakano, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and Ultimo Dragon.

Below is the current list:

* Ax

* Ron Simmons

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Chris Van Vliet

WrestleCon will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5 in Dallas Texas.

DAMN! Welcome to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/7soMJvHOBR — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 7, 2022

No days off for talent announcements!!Welcome to WrestleCon AX!! pic.twitter.com/WgrWDymY3w — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 8, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]