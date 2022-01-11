As noted, WWE is reportedly considering a “Forbidden Door” entrant for the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Fans on social media have floated the idea of AEW star Chris Jericho returning to WWE for one night.

On his recent Hall of Fame podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the possibility of Jericho entering the annual 30-man battle royal.

“Let’s think about this for a second – Jericho’s a– may be even booed out of the building, coming into a WWE arena,” Booker T said. “We don’t know what would happen. We do not know what’s going to happen if something like that was to happen right now. I would not want to test the waters on something like that right now, me personally.”

Booker T added he would be “shocked” if any AEW-contracted wrestlers appear on WWE TV anytime soon.

“I can get past the shot-taking (by AEW), I really can. I’m a believer in, ‘We could use that, in some way, some shape.’ There, again, I’m not going to bet on it or anything, but I would be shocked if I saw AEW talent come over and do something in WWE right now. It just doesn’t seem it’s possible.”

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James has already been announced for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. You can click here for the current Royal Rumble card.

Last April, Chris Jericho appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, where he discussed the factors that led to the formation of AEW, and why he joined the new promotion. Jericho also gave props to the young AEW stars he’s impressed with.

H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription.

