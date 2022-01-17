WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday. In the main event, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Big E defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
* Chad Gable defeated Riddle
Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz (WWE United States Championship Match)
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match)
* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
* Omos defeated Montez Ford
* Charlotte Flair(c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Special Referee – Sonya Deville)
* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
