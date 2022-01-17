WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday. In the main event, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Big E defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

* Chad Gable defeated Riddle

Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz (WWE United States Championship Match)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match)

* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

* Charlotte Flair(c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Special Referee – Sonya Deville)

* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

Not a bad way to spend a Sunday evening. #WWESiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/nRJ6unHlgU — Justin Wulf (@Justin_Wulf) January 17, 2022

The Miz was not Awwwsome tonight. He tapped out at #WWESiouxFalls and needs to go back to Cleveland. #TooMuchDamien pic.twitter.com/q4AGbJtGLF — Scott Strenge (@WarbirdsNest) January 17, 2022

