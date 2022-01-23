WWE held a live event on Saturday in Corbin, Kentucky. In the main event, Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & Big E.

Below are the results:

* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

* Alpha Academy (c) defeated (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

