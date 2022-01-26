Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 593,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.02% from last week’s 587,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 27.27% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 184,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 23.49% from the 149,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #50 ranking.

NXT ranked #66 in viewership on cable this week, tied with the 2pm airing of CNN Newsroom, which also ranked #72 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #70 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience was the fifth-lowest since the NXT 2.0 re-branding. This week’s viewership was up 1.02% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 27.27% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Nets on TNT at 7:30pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating, drawing 1.517 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.870 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.347 million viewers, drawing a 0.55 key demo rating. ABC’s This Is Us topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.76 rating, also drawing 4.757 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a live musical performance by OllieJayy, MSK vs. Jacket Time and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward in matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction, Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere match, plus Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]