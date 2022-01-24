WWE NXT Superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong are backstage for tonight’s RAW.

Knight and Strong are currently at the Huntington Center in Toledo, for RAW, according to PWInsider. They likely will not be appearing on the RAW broadcast.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Knight defeat Strong. There’s no word on if they will be working this week’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings, but we will keep you updated.

WWE bringing Strong and Knight to RAW and SmackDown comes after Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne were recently used at RAW and SmackDown tapings. Ciampa defeated Dunne in a dark match at the January 7 SmackDown. They then appeared on the January 13 WWE Main Event episode with Dunne defeating Akira Tozawa and Ciampa defeating T-BAR. They were brought back for last week’s Main Event episode with Ciampa defeating Tozawa and Dunne going over T-BAR.

Strong last appeared on NXT last Tuesday, losing the main event to Gunther (fka WALTER). Knight also appeared on last week’s NXT, in the opening segment to continue his feud with Grayson Waller. There is no word on if they are being considered for main roster call-ups, or if Ciampa and Dunne are, but we will keep you updated.

