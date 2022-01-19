WWE NXT star Roderick Strong has been active on Pro Wrestling Tees over the past day. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has officially launched a new PWTees store for himself, his wife Marina Shafir, and their son Troy. The store is listed under the name The Strongs, and features one t-shirt featuring Strong, Sharif, and Troy.

The launching of this new store takes place after Roderick Strong re-launched and then closed his own PWTees store. Fans first noticed that Strong’s PWTees store had returned yesterday, prompting speculation about his future with NXT 2.0 prior to his match with WALTER (aka Gunther) on last night’s NXT programming. The store has since been quietly removed from PWTees site, displaying only an era code.

It was reported in the summer of 2021 that Roderick Strong had signed a new contract with WWE shortly before the launch of the Diamond Mine stable, which Strong is a member of alongside Malcolm Bivens, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile. Strong had previously been a member of the NXT stable The Undisputed Era with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly; the trio has since reunited, without Strong, in rival promotion AEW.

A former NXT talent herself, Marina Shafir had been scheduled to be part of The Diamond Mine stable alongside husband Roderick Strong but was instead released from WWE in late June of 2021. She has since wrestled on the independent circuit and has made appearances on AEW Dark, where she’s wrestled Kris Statlander and Valentina Rossi, who she defeated. Shafir also took part in the first AEW Dark taping of 2022, wrestling Rekha Tehaka in a match that has yet to air.

