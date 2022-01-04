As you can see below, WWE’s Twitter page has announced that the NXT World Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa and #1 contender Bron Breakker is airing commercial-free tonight. This is after an announcement on last night’s RAW that the entire NXT New Year’s Evil event will have limited commercials.

Tommaso defending against Bron Breakker has been brewing since the season premiere of WWE NXT 2.0, when Bron first came face-to-face with the World Champion. At the NXT Halloween Havoc event last year, the two had their first match against one another. Ciampa emerged victoriously but not without a hard-fought, impressive challenge by Bron Breakker at the time.

The rivalry has continued since then, taking a detour through a violent WarGames match between Team Old School (Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, & LA Knight) and Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller). At WarGames, Breakker led his team to victory by pinning his opponent tonight, Tommaso Ciampa.

Other matches tonight include Mandy Rose defending her NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez, as well as a title vs. title unification match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. You can see the full card for tonight’s show below:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

