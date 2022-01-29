WWE NXT Superstars Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn have impressed company officials as of late.

WWE officials are currently high up on Wagner and Quinn, according to the Wrestling Observer. There’s a feeling of high hope for both Superstars based on their look and size.

While Wagner and Quinn are fairly new to the squared circle, it was noted that WWE officials are very forgiving of their inexperience in the ring because they hope that the two big men will pick things up in time.

Quinn, also known as former Australian Rugby star Daniel Vidot, worked a main roster dark matches in July 2021, but was signed in May 2018. He began working NXT live events that November, and later made his main roster TV debut on the April 24, 2020 edition of SmackDown, with a loss to Sheamus. He has been active on the NXT 2.0 brand and WWE 205 Live since August 2021, and was undefeated until taking a loss to Santos Escobar on the December 7 NXT show, and then again on the January 11 show.

Wagner is the son of former WWE and AWA star Wayne Bloom, known to fans as Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers. He signed with WWE in March 2019, along with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens. He made his in-ring debut that May, and actually wrestled Sheamus on the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on April 10, 2020, two weeks before Sheamus’ match with Quinn. Wagner also worked RAW Underground in August 2020, losing to Riddick Moss, and was considered for the role of Adam Pearce’s bodyguard just last year. He is currently working as a heel on NXT 2.0 with Stone as his manager.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a new backstage report on how WWE officials expect The Creed Brothers to do big things down the line.

On a related note, there’s been talk of putting more RAW and SmackDown talent on the NXT 2.0 shows as a way to build the ratings, similar to what they recently did with AJ Styles. It was teased earlier this week that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode may be headed to NXT for a quick program with LA Knight, and Riddle recently worked a storyline with MSK.

