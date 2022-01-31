The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tonight’s RAW will be a loaded show with the return of Ronda Rousey, who will celebrate her 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match win from Saturday night. There’s no word on if Rousey will announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent or not.

Brock Lesnar will also be on tonight’s RAW. Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night and WWE has confirmed that he will pick his WrestleMania opponent tonight.

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also appear tonight to celebrate his win over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, made possible by Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE noted that Lashley and MVP will be on RAW to usher in The All Mighty Era once again.

It was teased last week that another Academic Challenge between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy will take place tonight but WWE has not officially announced the segment.

