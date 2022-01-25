Monday’s live Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.766 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 9.49% from last week’s 1.613 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.822 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.734 million), the second hour drew 1.882 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.650 million) and the final hour drew 1.594 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.456 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 6.97% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.46 key demo rating represents 605,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.04% from the 560,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.862 million viewers, also ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demographic.

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Jesse Waters Primetime, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, and Outnumbered. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking for the night in viewership.

This week’s Royal Rumble go-home RAW drew the best audience for the show since the WWE Draft episode on October 4 of last year. The key demo rating was the best since the November 22 post-Survivor Series episode. In an interesting note for this week, both the second hour and the third hour had a higher key demo rating than the first hour. The third hour of this week’s RAW was actually the highest-rated show in the key demo for the night on cable. In terms of total viewers, the second hour drew the most viewers, followed by the first. This week’s RAW viewership was up 9.49% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 6.97% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.607 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 6.394 million viewers on CBS, Kenan on NBC drew 1.820 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.388 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s March drew 290,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.77.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.96% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 11.53% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH had just a few segments advertised ahead of time – the Weigh-In between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, which opened the show, the Academic Challenge between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy, and The Miz’s birthday bash for Maryse, which closed the show.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]