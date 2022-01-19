WWE reportedly has strong interest in signing Rok-C.

The 20 year old Rok-C worked the December WWE Performance Center tryouts, along with Monster Factory project Notorious Mimi and many others, and word now is that Rok-C performed well at the camp, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that there was a significant push within WWE to get Rok-C signed to a contract even before she performed well at the tryout camp.

The December WWE tryouts were so big that WWE bused the tryout competitors in and gave Performance Center trainees a few days off.

Regarding Rok-C, in the past there have been cases where WWE has passed on much younger talents because they were “too young,” but it seems like that is not the case any longer.

Rok-C began training for pro wrestling at the age of 13. She later trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at the age of 16, and has worked for his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, where she is a one-time ROW Diamonds Division Champion.

Rok-C became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion back in September, but dropped that title to Deonna Purrazzo on last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. A WWE source pointed to this main event match between Rok-C and Purrazzo as evidence of WWE potentially signing Rok-C being a “no-brainer” hire. However, that same source mentioned how they thought hiring AEW star Wheeler Yuta was also a no-brainer last year, but he was not signed.

The Houston native will make her MLW debut at Friday’s Blood & Thunder event in Dallas, TX. She will go up against second generation star Miranda Gordy in a “Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight division bout.

Stay tuned for more on WWE possibly signing Rok-C. Below is her Instagram post from December where she talked about working the WWE tryouts:

