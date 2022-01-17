There has been changes made recently to the main roster announce teams in WWE, affecting both Raw and SmackDown. Since Greg Hamilton was released by the company in November, there hasn’t been a full-time announcer on the blue brand, as Mike Rome has pulled double duty.

However, during the most recent episode of SmackDown, Samantha Irvin took over that role. She had previously been working as the NXT ring announcer, but WWE has moved her to the main roster. Mike Rome was quick to congratulate her on Instagram, revealing that from now on he will be working full-time covering Raw.

Mike Rome wrote:

“I’m late, but congrats @samanthairvinwwe on taking over #smackdown! It’s been a long and crazy few months, but you did great! Enjoy! Now back to only #WWERaw for me! See you tonight #Tulsa!

Before her debut episode of SmackDown, Irvin spoke with Megan Morant for WWE’s YouTube channel about taking on the role and how much it has meant to her. She also discussed how much support Michael Cole has been able to provide so far.

“Megan, it’s a dream come true,” Irvin said of the opportunity. “Literally, it is a dream come true. I’m over the moon, I can’t believe it.

“Michael Cole has been so supportive. Everyone’s been supportive, and they’ve made me feel like this is where I belong, and just to be myself, and to have fun, and do what I’ve always wanted to do, which is to announce here at the WWE for Friday Night SmackDown.”

WWE originally hired Irvin (real name Samantha Johnson) back in April 2021, and since then she has worked both NXT and WWE 205 Live shows. Prior to joining WWE, she was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and also appeared on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice.

Irvin is in a relationship with SmackDown Superstar Ricochet.

