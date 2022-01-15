Ahead of his singles match with Sheamus on this week’s WWE SmackDown, Ricochet debuted a new entrance theme music. Furthermore, the SmackDown Superstar showed a different side to his character, doing a mini-dance during the entrance and the match itself.

Prior to their match, Sheamus blamed Ricochet for breaking Ridge Holland’s nose in a backstage segment. Sheamus went on about getting payback for Holland and promised to deliver his opponent “the beating of a lifetime.” As noted earlier, Holland provided an injury update on his broken nose, confirming that he recently underwent surgery.

Ricochet and Cesaro have been in a feud with Sheamus and Holland for several weeks. For those who missed it, Sheamus defeated Ricochet with the Brogue Kick. You can click here for complete SmackDown results.

You can listen to Ricochet’s new entrance music at this link. (H/T to reddit).

