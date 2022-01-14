As we’ve noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland suffered a broken nose during the Kickoff show of WWE’s Day 1 event earlier this month.

The injury occurred when Cesaro helped his tag partner, Ricochet, flip onto Holland for a pin attempt, but Ricochet’s boot landed flush on Holland’s face, busting his nose open. Holland was subsequently removed from the match, which turned into a 2 vs. 1 situation, with Sheamus wrestling both Cesaro and Ricochet.

During his recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Holland provided an update on his nose injury, revealing that he underwent surgery and his nose is fixed. The new Blue Brand star is now waiting for his nose to fully heal.

“I feel good, I feel good,” Holland said. “I took a bit of a knock thanks to Ricochet but, the surgery was very good, the nose is fixed. I’m just waiting for it to heal fully now so, we’re good. We’re good.”

Holland ruled out the possibility of wrestling with a mask upon his return. Fans will remember that Sheamus, too, suffered a broken nose last year and wrestled with a mask for nearly a month.

“Yeah, the option’s out [to use a mask],” Holland responded. “I think I’ll need some protection when I first get in the ring so, I might have to, you know, borrow something off him [Sheamus], you know?”

Ridge Holland was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. He has competed in three TV matches since formally debuting on the Blue Brand.

