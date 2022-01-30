WWE announced 44,390 fans in attendance for Saturday’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE previously announced 13,657 fans in attendance for the WWE Day 1 event on January 1 of this year, which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta., GA. There was no attendance for the 2021 Royal Rumble as it was held inside the ThunderDome, but the 2020 Rumble event drew an announced 42,715 fans from Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

The Dome has a standard capacity of 67,277 for Full Stadium events, such as NFL games, and a standard capacity of 40,000 for Half Stadium events, such as basketball games.

The Dome hosted what was then the largest pro wrestling crowd in Missouri state history when the December 21, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro was held there. Nearly 30,000 fans braved an ice storm to attend the event. WCW then returned to The Dome for Slamboree 1999, drawing 20,516 fans.

The XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks used The Dome for their brief relaunch season, and had the highest Opening Day attendance of any other teams in the league with 29,554.

To compare, the record for a concert at The Dome was a Garth Brooks concert on March 9, 2019, which drew more than 75,000 people. A Backstreet Boys concert on March 7, 2000 drew 65,201 fans; a One Direction concert on August 27, 2014 drew 52,315 fans; a Taylor Swift concert on September 18, 2018 drew 47,831 fans; a Rolling Stones concert on December 12, 1997 drew 46,474 fans. The Dome has hosted several large events outside of pro wrestling, music and sports, such as Pope John Paul II’s public mass on January 27, 1999. That was then the largest indoor gathering in United States history with more than 104,000 people.

The WWE Universe is out in full force in St. Louis! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bw0fJFaaAp — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

