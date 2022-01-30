The Miz and Maryse vs. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

We go back to the ring and out first are The Miz and Maryse. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are out next.

The bell rings and Beth chases Maryse around the ring. Maryse and Miz end up falling down and Miz seethes. Miz comes in the ring, which means Edge has to tag in. Miz talks some trash to Beth but Edge attacks him and unloads, beating Miz from corner to corner. Maryse hits Edge from the apron, allowing Miz the chance to deck Edge from behind and knock him out of the ring.

Miz keeps control and brings it back in the ring for the It Kicks. Edge rolls Miz for a close 2 count. Miz fights Edge off and nails a neckbeaker for a 2 count. Maryse lands another cheap shot from the floor but this time Beth has had enough as she chases Maryse away. Beth grabs a steel chair but decides to throw it away as the referee warns h er. Edge takes advantage of the chaos and drops Miz with the big DDT.

It finally comes down to Maryse and Beth after some more stalling by Maryse. Beth unloads and mounts Maryse, slamming her head into the mat over and over. Beth catches Maryse in a tilt-a-whirl side-slam in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Miz makes the save. Miz gets up celebrating but he feels Beth standing right behind him. Miz turns around and talks some trash in Beth’s face. Beth wants to fight as the crowd cheers h er on. Miz yells at her to get out of the ring so he can kick Edge’s ass and Maryse can kick hers.

Beth rams Miz into the corner and beats him down until the referee pulls her off. Maryse grabs her purse with a brick in it, and drops Beth with it from behind while the referee is distracted. Maryse covers but Beth kicks out at 2. She kicks out again and Maryse is frustrated.

Maryse mounts Beth with right hands now but she stops when she breaks a nail. Maryse shows off some and Miz is loving it. Maryse mounts Beth for a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring as Edge and Miz look on. Beth powers up with Maryse on her shoulders now, drops her into positions for a Glam Slam but Maryse slides out and rocks her. They both go down after colliding with double clotheslines.

Miz and Edge both tag in. Edge runs over Miz with clotheslines, then a flying forearm. Edge drops Miz with the inverted DDT for a 2 count. Edge goes to the top but Maryse distracts him from the apron, allowing Miz to turn it around. Beth runs over and drops Maryse on the apron. Beth pulls Miz off the top where Edge is, and powerbombs him to the middle of the ring. Edge flies off the top rope with a big elbow drop but Miz still kicks out at 2.

Beth ends up sent into the steel ring steps at ringside. Edge drops Miz with a flapjack. Edge waits in the corner now while Miz slowly recovers. Maryse grabs Edge’s foot as he plans to go for a Spear. This leads to Edge tweaking his knee. Maryse goes to the top and hits a hurricanrana on Edge. Miz is shocked but Maryse is even more surprised. Beth comes in and drops Maryse with a DDT. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale to Edge but he kicks out just in time. Miz is shocked again.

Miz and Maryse go for a double Skull Crushing Finale on Edge but Beth makes the save. Edge and Beth keep going and hit a double Spear to The Miz for a big pop. Edge grabs Miz and Beth grabs Maryse, then they both hit Glam Slams to their opponents in the middle of the ring for the pins to win.

Winners: Edge and Beth Phoenix

