Join us tonight at 7pm ET for live WWE Royal Rumble coverage from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Our live coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin at 8pm ET and we will have full coverage of the show, Rumble Match eliminations, and any additional happenings.

The current announced Royal Rumble card for tonight looks like this:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 5 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

