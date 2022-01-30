– Below is the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. WWE has not announced any Kickoff matches as of this writing, but you can click here to keep up with our live Rumble coverage throughout the night. The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler.

– It was announced during the Kickoff pre-show that tonight’s Royal Rumble event will open with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending against Bobby Lashley. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party for The Rumble.

– Jackass star Johnny Knoxville arrived to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and brought three stars from the movie with him – Jason “Wee-Man” Acuña, Jasper Dolphin and Preston Lacy. WWE posted this video of the Jackass crew calling everyone out, and Austin Theory tweeted photos of a face-off with Knoxville. Knoxville will be a competitor in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match tonight.

