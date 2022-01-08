WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.16 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, according to Spoiler TV.

SmackDown scored a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was #3 for the night, behind Shark Tank and 20/20.

The first hour averaged 2.247 million viewers, while the second hour dropped 7.7% to 2.073 million. The first hour averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, while the second averaged a 0.5.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-10%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.2 million – 2.3 million range.

Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.

