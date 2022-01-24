Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.255 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 3.73% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.174 million viewers, and up 5.57% from the 2.136 million overnight viewers reported over the weekend.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from the previous week’s 0.56 rating. This week’s 0.64 key demo rating represents 836,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.52% from the 730,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.56 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the third-best audience for the show since September 10. The key demo rating was the best since September 10. Friday’s viewership was up 3.73% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 14.28% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 5.37% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 1.58% from the same week in 2021.

Friday’s live SmackDown from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match, Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss, Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continuing their feud for Royal Rumble, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) acknowledging and celebrating Reigns’ record-breaking title reign, plus the main event of The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Rollins in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

