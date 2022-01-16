WWE held a Supershow in Fargo, North Dakota at the FargoDome. In the main event, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Below are full results courtesy of Steve Dixon/Wrestling With Demons:

* U.S. Champion Damien Priest pinned The Miz after The Reckoning.

* MadCap Moss pinned Ricochet

* Chad Gable pinned Matt Riddle.

* Bobby Lashley pinned Kevin Owens in a few seconds after a spear.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch won a 4-Way Match over Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan by pinning Morgan just after Belair gave Morgan the KOD. Lynch tossed Belair out of the ring and covered Morgan robbing Belair of the win.

* Finn Balor pinned Austin Theory after the Coupe de Grace.

* Omos pinned Montez Ford after the tree slam.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair won a 3-Way Match over Naomi and Shayna Baszler by pinning Naomi after a fast count by self-appointed guest referee Sonya DeVille.

* Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston beat Roman Reigns and The Usos when Big E pinned one of the Usos after the Big Ending.

