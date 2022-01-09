WWE held a Supershow in Glens Falls, New York on Saturday night. In the main event, Roman Reigns and the Usos defeated Big E and the Viking Raiders.
Below are the full results:
* Xia Li defeated Natalya
* Sheamus defeated Rick Boogs
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi with Sonya Deville as a special guest referee (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler (United States Championship Match)
* Riddle defeated Austin Theory
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Big E & Viking Raiders
#TheBloodline 🩸 pick up the victory at #WWEGlenFalls live event.#WWELive @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Q5Y9ZG7MaF
— WWE Universe OF The Future (@WWEUFutureLive) January 9, 2022
Best.Night.Ever #wweglenfalls pic.twitter.com/IzaT0fDnDA
— Madi Elliott (@madi_rose_2005) January 9, 2022
#wweglenfalls @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/exoElsXPP5
— daddy_girl❤️💙 (@D22nour) January 9, 2022
We really could have been #RoyalGlow but you wanna act stank @MsCharlotteWWE! see you at #wweglenfalls “queen” 👊 pic.twitter.com/PDUdHNPyYp
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 8, 2022
