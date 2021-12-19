WWE held a Supershow Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois. During the show, King Woods, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Also during the show, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Mansoor, Ricochet, and Viking Raiders defeated Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Los Lotharios

* Otis defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) defeated Toni Storm & Sasha Banks (WWE Women’s Tag Titles Match)

* Big E (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins (WWE Championship Match)

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

Sasha Banks and Toni Storm at #WWERockford 🎥 IG: georgegines21 pic.twitter.com/mZh2k1qO2L — Willem DaFriend (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) December 19, 2021

(h/t: WrestleZone)