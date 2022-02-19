AEW has announced two title matches for next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS and Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will take place from Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured a backstage segment where Matt Hardy and The Bunny interrupted Mark Sterling and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The Bunny vs. Cargill was then made for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

It was also announced on Rampage that next Friday’s show will feature AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending his title against Andrade El Idolo. This match was made after Andrade interfered in Guevara’s title defense over Darby Allin this past Wednesday. No other matches have been announced for next week’s Rampage as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite, along with footage of the Rampage segment with Cargill and Bunny:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

