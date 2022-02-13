AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 473,000 viewers in the fast nationals ratings, according to Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 195,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is about a 0.15 rating.

The audience was down 8.5% from last week’s overnight rating, while the 18-49 audience was down 20%.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so it should be in the 487,000 – 506,000 range, which would be one of the lower audiences in show history.

Last week’s AEW Rampage averaged 540,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, with 263,000 viewers in the demo.

Rampage featured Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Gunn Club, The Young Bucks defeating Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker defeating Robyn Renegade, the Rampage debut of Jay White and Hook defeating Blake Li. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

Final numbers for Rampage will be available on Monday.

