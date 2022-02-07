AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 517,000 viewers in the fast nationals ratings, according to Forbes Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 245,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is about a 0.19 rating.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 532,000 – 553,000 range, which would be down from the last couple of weeks. Rampage faced competition from the Olympics Opening Ceremony, which had a preliminary audience of 6.95 million viewers against Rampage.

Last week’s AEW Rampage averaged 601,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo, with 323,000 viewers in the demo.

Rampage featured Adam Cole defeating Evil Uno, Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Isiah Kassidy, Thunder Rosa defeating Mercedes Martinez by disqualification and Ricky Starks defeating Jay Lethal to defend the FTW Championship. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

Final numbers for Rampage will be available on Monday.

