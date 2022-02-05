It’s been announced that the February 18 edition of AEW Rampage will be airing earlier than normal, according to PWInsider. The show, which usually airs at 10 p.m. EST will move to 7 p.m. EST due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA game that starts at 9.

Though there haven’t been any matches announced for that specific episode of AEW Rampage, we did get some reveals as to what will take place on the February 11 Rampage. Fans will see Hook in action as he takes on Blake Li of The Nightmare Factory. This will be the fifth Rampage match for the undefeated Hook, who has wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solow, and Serpentico.

Next Friday’s Rampage will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defending against Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now.

More matches for this week’s show will be announced in the coming days, with the majority typically being revealed on Wednesday’s Dynamite episodes.

