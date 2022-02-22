Friday’s taped Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 471,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.20% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 549,000 viewers. Friday’s Rampage had a special start time of 7pm ET, a change from the usual 10pm start time.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 5.26% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 261,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 5.24% from the 248,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #10 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #69 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #51 ranking.

Despite the unfamiliar timeslot of 7pm ET, the key demo rating for Friday’s Rampage was actually up from last week, while the total viewers were down. The audience was the third-lowest in Rampage history, which was expected with the timeslot change. For the second week in a row, this was Rampage’s lowest total audience since the New Year’s Eve special. Friday’s viewership was down 14.20% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 5.26% from the previous week.

NBA All-Star coverage at 7pm ET on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 key demo rating, drawing 1.290 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.623 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics 9pm coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.252million viewers. The 9pm Olympics coverage also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.14 rating.

Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of Rampage aired at 7pm on TNT, previously taped from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time with spoilers available for the following line-up – Adam Cole vs. 10 of The Dark Order in the opener, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, Serena Deeb hosting another edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge, plus Jay White’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Trent Beretta in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

