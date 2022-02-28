Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 473,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.42% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 471,000 viewers at a special early start time of 7pm ET.

Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 10% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #46 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #11 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #84 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #69 ranking.

Friday’s show drew the lowest Rampage audience ever for a non-holiday regular timeslot episode. Friday’s viewership was up 0.42% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 10% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers at 10:15pm ET on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 key demo rating, drawing 1.384 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.481 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.45 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.250 million viewers, also drawing a 0.47 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 2.114 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time with spoilers available for the following line-up – AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Andrade El Idolo, QT Marshall calling out Hook, Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto, Serena Deeb hosting the latest Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge, a Revolution contract signing for Thunder Rosa vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, plus a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier with Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]