AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view is one week away, and with it, a stacked card with matches like MJF vs. CM Punk in a dog collar match, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, and Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.

One of the matches on the card that was announced this past week, a tornado trios match, will see Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy team up against Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. But according to Fightful, the match originally was supposed to be a two-on-two tag bout.

The card apparently was changed from the original match, Matt Hardy & Andrade El Idolo vs. Sting & Darby Allin, to add in Sammy Guevara and Isaiah Kassidy into the mix. The report says there was no clear reason as to why the men were added on at the last moment.

You can see the card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBDWinner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH

Andrade El Idolo, Isaiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

