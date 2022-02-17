CM Punk revealed the stipulation for his upcoming match with MJF. Citing MJF referring to himself as being bigger than “[Roddy] Piper in Portland,” Punk announced on AEW Dynamite that he will face MJF in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution.

Roddy Piper famously battled Greg Valentine in a brutal dog collar match at Starrcade ’83. Piper pinned Valentine with his legs wrapped around the chain.

AEW last held a dog collar match between then-TNT Champion Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes on the October 7, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Rhodes pinned Lee to regain the TNT Championship on that show.

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 6th at Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, FL. Also on the card, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Page is expected to defend his title against Adam Cole.

