AEW could be hosting a show in Southern California in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, The Young Bucks are expected to announce the date of the first-ever AEW show in Southern California on tomorrow’s episode of BTE.

For what it’s worth, the story going around the wrestling world is that the show will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. The Forum, which once hosted home games for the Los Angeles Lakers, was purchased by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in March 2020.

Meltzer pointed out that The Forum has historically been a tough building to draw in, as WWE drew only 8,000 fans with Brock Lesnar advertised seven years ago. WWE hasn’t run a show in the building since.

Although WCW sold out The Forum several times in 1998 and 1999, no pro wrestling show has particularly drawn big at the venue since then.

According to Fightful Select, AEW had considered The Forum as a venue for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, before finalizing on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. As noted earlier, in addition to the PPV, AEW will be taping episodes of Dynamite and Rampage in Las Vegas in May.

A few years ago, Young Bucks teased the possibility of AEW hosting a show at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. However, the show never materialized.

Stay tuned for updates on Young Bucks’ announcement on Monday’s BTE.

