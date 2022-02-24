Several Las Vegas AEW shows were announced on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. The biggest of the announcements is the return of AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV.

Double Or Nothing takes place Sunday, May 29 LIVE from Las Vegas. This marks the fourth Double Or Nothing PPV event in history. The announcement has Double Or Nothing returning to its original location for the first time since 2019.

In addition to the Double Or Nothing news, Dynamite & Rampage will both make their Las Vegas debuts. Dynamite kicks off an entire week of AEW events located in Sin City. Things begin with Dynamite on Wednesday, move on to Rampage on Friday, and it all ends with Double Or Nothing’s return on Sunday.

Tickets to all three of AEW’s Las Vegas shows go on sale on March 4 at 10 am PT.

