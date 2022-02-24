On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTW Champion Ricky Starks successfully defeated Prest10 Vance of Dark Order to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at Revolution.

Starks joins Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, and Wardlow as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. Two more spots will be filled in the coming weeks. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Trios Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

