AEW star Jake Atlas informed via Twitter on Wednesday that he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Atlas thanked AEW for being “extremely supportive” throughout the surgery process, and informed that he was already preparing to begin his rehab.

hi everyone! Quick update 🙂 My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success. I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere. I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with prehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.

As seen below, Atlas also shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

Jake Atlas blew out his knee in his televised debut against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage last month. Atlas had trouble putting weight on his knee, and eventually tapped out to a kneebar from Cole. He would later be helped out of the ring by AEW officials. At the time, it was reported that Atlas’ injury was not as severe as previously feared, and that he was “going to be okay” and potentially recovery quickly. However, subsequent MRIs revealed that Atlas had torn his ACL.

Stay tuned for updates on Jake Atlas’ return to the ring. Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to him on a speedy recovery from surgery.

