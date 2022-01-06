During his match with Adam Cole for AEW Rampage, Jake Atlas suffered a knee injury. This was only his second match with the company. The former WWE NXT star was able to get through and finish the contest.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the match between Cole and Jake Atlas was set up during a backstage segment. Cole challenged Atlas and it was later announced that the match would be happening this Friday on Rampage. AEW taped the episode of Rampage following Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez discussed the knee injury that Jake Atlas suffered during the match against Cole. Alvarez noted that the AEW star will require an MRI to check the severity of the issue. However, one positive is that Alvarez was told it is possible Atlas is going to be okay, although that remains to be seen.

It was mentioned that Atlas was hurting badly within the match, and he couldn’t stand up to take the Panama Sunrise finisher. Dave Meltzer also added that the injury came from a kick to the knee.

Atlas had originally debuted for the company at the AEW Dark tapings on Tuesday, December 28. He competed against Serpentico during that night, picking up the victory in what was a tryout for him. Atlas was subsequently signed by the company, and his match against Cole was his main television debut.

Jake Atlas wasn’t the only wrestler to suffer an injury on the AEW roster this week. During the main event of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix was also injured after he was chokeslammed through a table by Luchasaurus. The former AEW Tag Team Champion landed awkwardly on his arm. The severity of that injury is not yet known.

