Ahead of his match against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on tonight’s AEW Rampage, Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy has changed his Twitter profile picture to that of Tay Conti in a bikini.

Kassidy also sent out a “Wassup @TayConti_” tweet along with kissing emojis. In response, Conti assured Kassidy that her boyfriend, Guevara, was going to destroy him during their match.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Matt Hardy expressed disappointment in Private Party for their inability to defeat Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championship the previous week on Rampage. Hardy then informed Kassidy that he had managed to secure a TNT Title match against Guevara.

Other matches announced for Rampage include Evil Uno vs. Adam Cole, FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal, and Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez.

You can see Kassidy and Tay Conti’s tweets below. Kassidy also referred to himself and Conti as ““ZayTay” to further mess with Guevara.

Ok I’m going to kick your ass Friday. https://t.co/uFpXn3YmHa — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 3, 2022

Sammy will destroy you on Friday 🖕🖕 https://t.co/5D5En3YuTW — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) February 3, 2022

