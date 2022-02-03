The card for this week’s AEW Rampage is now fully revealed after tonight’s Dynamite, as you can see below.

We previously noted how some of the matches this week were actually announced during last Friday’s Rampage. This included a grudge match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez after weeks of an ongoing feud.

We will also see two title matches this Friday, with one of them being the previously announced FTW Championship match between Ricky Starks and Jay Lethal.

Sammy Guevara also wanted to issue out an open challenge for his TNT Title, which was answered by Matt Hardy. But instead of competing for the title himself, Hardy offered up Isaiah Kassidy as an opponent for Guevara. Kassidy vows that he will take the Championship and “might just take his girl, too”.

Lastly, it was announced by a fiery Adam Cole that he will take on Evil Uno this Friday. He explained that after he is finished and has hurt Uno, the whole world will know exactly what he wants.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isaiah Kassidy

Evil Uno vs. Adam Cole

FTW Championship

Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

