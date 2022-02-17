In the aftermath of Brandi Rhodes’ departure from AEW, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that the former Chief Brand Officer was disliked in AEW.

Keller mentioned how nobody had “anything nice to say about Brandi Rhodes and her disposition or popularity behind the scenes.”

With the quotes doing the rounds on Twitter, Red Velvet and Nyla Rose, two women who shared the locker room with Brandi, have come to the defense of their former colleague.

Velvet tweeted:

Me and i think it’s very disrespectful and rude how you guys can make comments and have people believe things that are not true! Back off and just be happy for people in their new endeavors. Good day!

Rose was less polite in her response, asking reporters to “stop making s–t up.”

This is just flat out some bullsh*t. Brandi was liked by many people backstage including myself. Is she a polarizing character, for sure… but don’t work yourself into a shoot. You want a hot scoop from the source, well here it is. Stop making s–t up

As reported earlier, Brandi is not expected to join Cody Rhodes in WWE. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Cody could begin working for WWE as soon as this weekend, potentially visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to film segments for his return.

You can see Velvet and Rose’s tweets on Brandi Rhodes below.

