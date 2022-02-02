Former AEW Tag Team Champions have sent Shane McMahon a message on social media following the end of his WWE run. It has been reported this week that the company has “quietly let go” of Vince McMahon’s son. This has led to speculation about what he will do next in the business.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter stating, “Hollatcha boys @shanemcmahon.” He also shared a picture from their time working in WWE when they were aligned with him. FTR worked as muscle for Shane McMahon during one period, which is what they’re referencing.

One of the reasons why Shane McMahon was reportedly let go by the company is due to him receiving heat at the Royal Rumble. It is understood that he was a producer and writer for the men’s Rumble match this year. He also competed as a surprise entrant and was apparently criticized for taking charge of the booking and attempting to make the match about himself.

Earlier in the week, it had been reported that WWE was planning for Shane to be involved at WrestleMania 38 this year. He was set to be in the Elimination Chamber match this month. This was reportedly to set up a WWE Title storyline with Seth Rollins. However, after more recent news, those plans have all been scrapped.

PWInsider reported that Shane was actually pushing to work with Austin Theory at ‘Mania. This would have been done to play off the recent storyline with Vince McMahon. However, WWE was set to use him as a heel on Raw during this period of the year. As of this afternoon, he has been taken off the internal roster.

It is now unknown when, or if, Shane McMahon will ever be back on WWE television. It is also unclear what the WrestleMania direction will now be for both Theory and Rollins. However, both of them are going to be in the WWE Title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

