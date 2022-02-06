AEW took to Twitter this afternoon to thank fans for reaching 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

The promotion tweeted, “Thank you to each and every one of you! And if you haven’t subscribed yet, click here and never miss a new video!”

Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan also tweeted about the company’s social media milestone.

Sullivan wrote, “Thank you for clicking, liking, sharing, and posting. Let’s continue to absorb this content together and enjoy it!!!!!! #thankyou”

AEW launched their YouTube channel on October 23, 2018. As of this writing, they have a total of 993,837,713 video views. Their most popular upload is Cody vs. “Orange Cassidy” with 39,393,814 views.

Dark: Elevation airs each Monday night and Dark airs each Tuesday night on the channel.

WWE is currently at 85.5 million YouTube subscribers while Impact Wrestling is at 4.31 million subscribers.

Below you can see their tweets:

🔗 https://t.co/2bWHr9dlQa pic.twitter.com/res9fj2Icd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Thank you for clicking, liking, sharing and posting. Let’s continue to absorb this content together and enjoy it!!!!!! #thankyou pic.twitter.com/j6hVl5N50i — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) February 5, 2022

