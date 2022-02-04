Anthem Sports & Entertainment has announced a new YouTube TV deal for Impact Wrestling and the Fight Network.

The new deal will make Impact Wrestling and the Fight Network available on YouTube TV as part of the Sports Plus add-on package.

The YouTube TV Sports Plus package is just $10.99 per month, and also offers access to football, poker, motorsports and other programming. Anthem touted how YouTube TV viewers will now have 24/7 international combat sports coverage from Fight Network, along with more than 4,000 hours of new & classic content from Impact.

“Fight Network and Impact Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Group, which includes Impact Wrestling and Fight Network. “YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and Impact Wrestling are known for.”

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

