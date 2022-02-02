WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has dealt with her fair share of creepy fans and catfishers over the years. Earlier this week, a fake document began doing the rounds on social media, claiming that Bliss and Ryan Carbera had applied to dissolve their marriage.

When asked by a fan if the “Dissolution Of Marriage” notice was real or a case of catfishing, Bliss responded:

Definitely not real 😂

Bliss and Carbera got engaged in November 2020, exactly a year after they began dating. Last August, Bliss told ET Online that the couple was planning to tie the knot in a desert wedding this April after Wrestlemania 38. Bliss revealed that Carbera was “doing all the planning” for their big day.

“Ryan’s got it taken care of,” Bliss said of her impending wedding. “He’s been waiting for this day — he’s told me, ‘I’ve been waiting for my wedding day forever,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.’ Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes.”

Bliss added, “All the way down to my dress. He helped me get it designed, and he’s been incredible.”

Earlier this week on RAW, Alexa Bliss appeared in a few therapy session segments. As noted, she was slated to be an entrant in last Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble, but those plans were reportedly dropped by WWE.

