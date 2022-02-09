AEW’s Anna Jay recently appeared on Thunder Rosa’s YouTube channel, eating tacos with her fellow wrestler. During the video, she spoke about her relationship with Jungle Boy. Anna admitted that she started things due to finding him cute.

“I’m not gonna lie. It was probably me. I thought he was so cute off the bat. So like I said it was me, and normally I’m not like that. It was everything. Everything and just like his demeanor as you know too. He’s pretty calm like me. Even though he’s a little rotten,” Anna Jay revealed. “But like, at first, when I first met him and just stuff, I just thought he was like, so nice and so calm and kind of like me. So I was like, ‘oh, well, I think he’s so cute like I don’t know.’ But then I was like, ‘I don’t really want to date a wrestler. I don’t know about this.'”

While Anna Jay is only at the start of her wrestling career, she has got one eye on the future. The AEW star spoke about what she would like to do when her time in the squared circle comes to an end.

“There’s like a few things, but I don’t really know where I’ll end up going, you know? Like, but like, I have things in my head,” she said. “Obviously, I do one day hopefully want to be a mom. So that’s one thing for sure. I also thought about, you know, maybe one day getting into real estate. My mom does real estate and she likes it and I can see myself doing it.

“I also could see myself doing something in the workout industry. Like, even though I don’t really do it heavy right, I think because wrestling is my main focus. I work out but it’s more just to kind of like, pretty much. I don’t really have time to focus solely on that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Thunder Rosa with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]