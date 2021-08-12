AEW star Jungle Boy joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about some wrestling and his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. For the first time Jungle Boy went into detail about the couple’s romance, including the story behind the famous picture that made their romance public.

“I had that picture for a minute, I was sitting on it,” Jungle Boy said. “I knew it was going to go out at some point. I remember waiting, I actually didn’t want to put it out before I wrestled Kenny Omega because I didn’t want anything to take away from the match I was going to have as I was stoked about that.

“We took that the night of Double or Nothing after I won the battle royal. And then yeah, after I wrestled Kenny, I felt like I just had one of the best matches of my life with one of the best wrestlers in the world, so I thought, ‘right now, I might as well (post the picture).”

But how did Jungle Boy and Anna Jay meet and hit it off exactly? As Jungle Boy tells it, it all started with a game of beer pong at an AEW cookout one year ago.

“I feel like it’s not as cute as you’d want it to be,” Jungle Boy said. “It was a weird year, very strange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Allen Angels.

“We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘okay, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because of the taping schedule. It was like a weird way to get to know someone I felt like. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. And then, you know how these things go kind of, one thing turned to another and somehow here we are.”

