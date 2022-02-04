Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with WWE Superstar Apollo Crews at the Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. Crews reflected on first being signed by the company, which took him by surprise. Crews thought it would happen, but he was shocked by how quickly the chance came for him.

“It was like, this can’t be real,” he admitted. “At that time I didn’t think they knew who I was either, it was like why would WWE want me? It was always the goal of course. Not to sound arrogant, but I knew one day I would get there. But I didn’t think it would happen so quickly. I was going to Japan wrestling with Dragon Gate, Ricochet, and Tozawa, having so much fun. Then overnight it was like, I have a tryout. Next thing I know I am moving to Orlando.”

After joining WWE, it took him a while to find a character that truly connected for him. Apollo Crews admitted that he did struggle with that at times, and he thinks it’s cool that he’s now found that, which he can use on television.

“My upbringing is a lot different a lot of the people I have been around. So as a kid I would always struggle with who I was. I moved around a lot so finding that identity for me and trying to fit in so many different places from moving around so much was always difficult. But, it was a struggle to find a character.

“So now that I have been able to do that, it is cool to be able to, these are the kind of things that I would do with my friends, just hanging out the stuff that you see on TV. So, now to go out and be who I want to be on TV, it is nice. I feel like we all have that darker side inside of us.”

Apollo Crews then spoke about getting the chance to learn from Triple H. He only had a small stint with NXT, but that was something that he enjoyed. The former Intercontinental Champion admitted that his time was short on the black and gold brand. However, he was never going to turn down the main roster.

“It was awesome. When it comes to anything with wrestling, his ideas, his mind the way it works, it is just a different level. So for me to be able to work hands-on with him, it was fantastic,” Crews said. “He was always very open, he was easy to talk to, you could always come to him for anything. I feel like my time did get cut short in NXT, I think I was on TV for eight months maybe, it was really short. And, of course, when they tell you, ‘hey you’re going to come up to Monday Night Raw,’ the last thing you’re thinking of is, ‘no I want to stay here longer.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]