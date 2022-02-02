Apollo Crews spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at the Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. During the conversation, he spoke about his tag team partner Commander Azeez. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that the upcoming big man wrestler has helped him.

“It’s been good,” he admitted. “It’s nice to see him grow because he was thrown into a situation where a lot of people could have sank. He’s doing very well and he’s growing, and I love seeing it. He’s also helped me, sometimes we get complacent, a lot of times we get complacent, so he’s helped me leave that comfort zone again and challenged me to do new things, so it’s great.”

While Apollo Crews has still been working in singles matches, the two men have been teaming as well. That’s something that he admitted to enjoying, as it is new for him.

“It’s fun, so I never got to do them a lot with Titus,” he reflected. “We did some stuff with Titus Worldwide, but not on the level that we are doing now, so it’s fun. It’s nice to try new things, and it’s different but a good different.”

Apollo Crews went on to reveal that there is still time to add other wrestlers alongside him and Azeez. Crews then revealed which members of the WWE roster he would consider for that role.

“And that’s the thing, there’s still time for that though, who’s to say that can’t happen. If I can add someone, I am going to the women’s side and I’d have to go with either Bianca or Sasha. Imagine one of those two, imagine that,” he said. “And then, I might have to steal the old Hurt Business members, Shelton and Ceddy. When you talk about talent, those two, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

