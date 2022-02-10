The last time we saw two-time RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka, compete in a WWE ring was at the Money in the Bank 2021 in July last year. It was the first WWE pay-per-view event with fans back at full capacity after working shows on a closed set due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on the night, Asuka was unsuccessful in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

It has been noted recently by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Japanese star is set to return in time for WrestleMania on April 2 & 3. Though details have been scarce, it has been suggested that Asuka has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury.

Despite her absence, it hasn’t stopped The Empress of Tomorrow from remaining active on social media and has now responded to a post on Twitter sent by gaming account 2k Japan. The latest installment of WWE’s 2k gaming series WWE 2k22 is set to be released on March 11. 2k Japan posted that Asuka’s rating in the game, which determines her strength and weaknesses when playing her character, has been assigned at 90 out of 100.

The 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble winner replied in Japanese which translated to, “I think it’s about 10 points less.”

The game will be the first time the WWE 2k series will contain playable in-ring action since WWE 2k20 was released in October 2019. 2k has confirmed that the new release will contain a redesigned gameplay engine and new features. Adjustments were made due to the 2k 2020 game receiving poor reviews upon release.

Asuka will have the same rating in the game as WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Eddie Guerrero. She will also have a better rating than Alexa Bliss (84), Bianca Belair (86), and Carmella (79).

あと10ポイントほど足らないと思います…😑 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 10, 2022

